Veterans Day: Free Breakfast Options for Michigan Vets

With Veteran's Day arriving on November 11, many places across the state are offering Michigan vets a free breakfast to honor them for their service.

Some places are offering entirely free meals while others offer discounts and freebies with qualifying purchases. Even in times where we've seen many businesses downsizing or completely closing, it's nice to see that these businesses are doing the right thing ahead of the holiday.

We rounded up many of the locations veterans can choose from to grab a complimentary bite to eat. Nothing beats the Americana of a great breakfast, so the restaurants listed below are offering free or discounted breakfast items for veterans here in Michigan.

Where Vets Can Get a Free or Discounted Breakfast in Michigan on Veteran's Day

Bob Evans: Bob Evans is offering veterans a free breakfast item from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary Surprise Pancake Special.

Dennys: Dennys is offering veterans a free Original Grand Slam breakfast.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is offering veterans a free donut.

IHOP: IHOP is offering veterans and active-duty military a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo.

McDonald's: McDonald's is offering veterans and active-duty military a free breakfast meal with a choice of either an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit with a hash brown and any size fountain drink or coffee. This is confirmed for McDonald's in the Saginaw area, according to WNEM. Contact your local McDonald's location for confirmation.

Wendy's: According to American Legion, Wendy's is offering active military and veterans a free small breakfast combo.

Some coffee shops are offering free coffee too, such as Biggby and Starbucks. If you're looking for more than just breakfast on Veteran's Day, Cheapism, American Legion and Fox 2 Detroit list several businesses offering more deals for veterans and active duty military this Veteran's Day.