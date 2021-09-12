Free CNA Course Offered At KCC

Kellogg Community College is offering free CNA training for Battle Creek residents. According to a press release on Sunday, KCC is still seeking applicants for a Nursing Assistant Training Program that starts in November and is being offered at no cost for Battle Creek residents who meet income deadlines.

Individuals interested in participating must contact KCC at 269-565-2828 or complete the information form online at kellogg.edu/iact by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Participants must be at least 18 years old, have proof of graduation with a high school transcript or a GED. They must also complete the Accuplacer Next Generation Reading test with a score of 240 or greater and be able to attend the training for extended hours, daily, for the duration of the program: 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Mondays through Thursdays from November 8th through December 6th on KCC’s main campus.

KCC’s Nursing Assistant Training Program prepares students to take the Michigan Nursing Assistant Test to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). Students also receive AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider and AHA Heart Saver First Aid training, as well as foundational skills in demand with area employers.

The program training includes:

Foundational-skills and technical training in health care

Career coaches to help with goal setting, academic advising, barrier removal and job placement

Financial literacy training

Built-in work-based learning activities

Exposure to health care programs and careers

Industry recognized credentials

The option to enroll in paid work experience

Preparation for the state’s Nursing Assistant Test

AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider training

AHA Heart Saver First Aid training

Students can also earn the following credentials through their coursework:

The WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate

AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider Certification

AHA Heart Saver First Aid Certification