Free Fishing and ORV Weekend June 13 & 14

Looking for something to do next weekend? Maybe get out and go fishing or go for an off road vehicle ride!

Free Fishing Weekend here in Michigan is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 14th.

That means all fishing license fees will be waived for two days. Also, a Recreation Passport will NOT be required for entry into state parks and for boating access sites during the Free Fishing Weekend. Residents AND out-of-state visitors may also enjoy fishing on both our many inland and Great Lakes' waters for all species of fish.

Keep in mind, all fishing regulations will still apply.

For more information here is the Michigan DNR website.

Not only can you fish for free and enter state parks for free that weekend, but it is also Free ORV weekend!

That means residents and nonresidents can legally ride the trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit during Free ORV Weekends. (There will also be another Free ORV Weekend August 15th & 16th, 2020.) All other ORV rules and laws will still apply.

Here in Michigan there are nearly 3,800 miles of off-road trails. The state also offers five scramble areas. They are located at the St. Helen’s Motorsport Area, the Black Lake Scramble Area, Silver Lake State Park, Bull Gap, and The Mounds in Genesee County.

You can’t take advantage of it now, but in the fall there will be a new ORV Scramble area at Holly Oaks ORV Park.

For more details about the free ORV weekend, check out the Michigan DNR website.