Free Fishing Weekend in Michigan Coming Up February 19 & 20, 2022

Free fishing weekend throughout Michigan is coming up in February 2022.

For two weekends only each year, you do not need a fishing license in Michigan to break out your tackle box. The first of those free fishing weekends is coming up in February and families will be able to enjoy one of Michigan's best outdoor activities.

When are the Free Fishing Weekends in Michigan in 2022?

For those that want to experience some fishing with the family without having to pick up a fishing license, these are the two weekends this year that you will be able to do that:

Saturday, February 19th and Sunday, February 20th, 2022

Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

During these two weekends, fishing license fees will be waived and both residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy fishing throughout this great state. You can fish both inland and Great Lakes' waters and also fish for any species you please. As a bonus, a Recreation Passport will not be needed to get into any of the state parks or boating access areas in Michigan.

Are there any ice fishing events in the area during the Free Fishing Weekend?

Yes. Seven Lakes State Park in Holly will be celebrating Free Fishing Weekend with the Ice Fishing Derby. The Ice Fishing Derby will run from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Prizes will be awarded at the Ice Fishing Derby for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places with the Kid's Biggest Fish Caught Contest. If you are new to ice fishing, Seven Lakes State Park will have staff on hand to offer guidance on ice fishing, ice fishing gear you can borrow (first come, first served,) and will even drill a hole in the ice for you to fish in.

Check out all the details of the Ice Fishing Derby at Seven Lakes State Park here.

Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources