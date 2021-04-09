Free Food Distribution for Pets and People Happening in Kalamazoo

We're all working hard to push through the pandemic. But, sometimes we need a little extra help. Thankfully, there are organizations in Kalamazoo that are continuously providing that extra help with food distributions.

Next week, on April 15th from 4-6 pm, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes will be hosting a free food distribution event as announced on their Facebook page.

The event will take place at Comstock Middle School at 3100 N 26th St in Kalamazoo. Here are a few things you should know:

Get our free mobile app

There's no appointment needed

All are welcome

You do NOT need to have a child that attends Comstock Middle School to attend the event

While Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes has hosted these events in the past, this one is a little different because they've teamed up with the SPCA of SW Michigan to make sure your pets are well fed too! Along with 'people' food they'll be handing out cat and dog food as well.

And, if you can't make the event next week, they offer other resources like their Grocery Pantry Program. There are no eligibility requirements and they make home deliveries county-wide. You can find information on everything the program includes on their website.

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes isn't the only organization helping out. Kzoo Parks is also helping out by distributing food every 3rd Friday of the month. You can read more below:

If you have any questions about the food distribution next week you can call Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes at 269-343-3663 or email info@kzoolf.org.