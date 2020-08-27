Free Milk and Cookies This Saturday in Battle Creek

Talk about stress therapy! What could be better than free milk and cookies? This Saturday, August 29th is “The Great Milk and Cookie Giveaway” in Battle Creek.

It’s the second free milk giveaway this summer. Two months ago, the Battle Creek Community Foundation, Milk Means More, Calhoun County Visitors Bureau and Prairie Farms teamed up for a USDA Farm to Families Dairy Box distribution!

This time, Keebler and Ferrara are joining in. It’s like a “perfect storm”.

Organizers are inviting you to dress up in your best pajamas and hop in the car this Saturday, Aug. 29 and line up at Bailey Park from 9 a.m. to noon to receive cookies with a dairy box.

Each box contains two gallons of milk, four bottles of strawberry and chocolate milk, sour cream, French onion dip, cottage cheese and Swiss cheese.

It’s a free, socially distanced event! You won’t have to get out of the car, thanks to volunteers from the Galesburg-Augusta High School Cross Country team.

Who: Prairie Farms, Keebler, and You!

What: The Great Milk and Cookie Giveaway

Where: Bailey Park, 1350 Capital Avenue NE, at the Roosevelt and Wagner intersection, right next to the Home Run Dog Park.

When: Saturday, August 29 th , 2020, 9:00 am to 12 noon

Why: Why not?