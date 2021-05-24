Free Stargazing Sessions Return to the Kalamazoo Nature Center

My love for stargazing dates back to my childhood where my idea of a fun night was attending a presentation at the local planetarium. Yes, I was an odd kid.

Imagine my delight, though, to learn that those who love stargazing can do so for free at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. Through the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society, visitors will be welcome to participate in stargazing sessions two nights a month.

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society, or KAS, recently took a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19. However, public observing sessions will resume on June 19th. The schedule over the next couple of months is as follows:

June 19th 9:30pm - 1:30am which will highlight the Moon and Double Stars

July 17th 9:30pm - 1:30am which will highlight Venus & the first Quarter Moon

July 31st 9:30pm - 1:30am which will highlight Jupiter, Saturn & Summer Triangle

You can see the full schedule on KAS's website. Keep in mind, these sessions are subject to cancellation due to poor weather or heavy cloud cover.

For those attending, a few telescopes of different sizes will be set up at the Kalamazoo Nature Center's Owl Observatory. But, you are encouraged to bring your own. Don't know how to set it up? No problem!

Each session will also include a "telescope clinic" where members of the KAS will help you set up your telescope and teach you how to use it properly. As well, Constellation Workshops will also be offered at each session.

