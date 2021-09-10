Free STEM Event for Girls Happening This Weekend in Kalamazoo

A free STEM event for girls is happening this weekend in Kalamazoo.

As a woman in her 30's I love seeing the growing interest from young girls in subjects that, historically, have been related to very male dominated fields. With that in mind, I wanted to make sure everyone is aware of an upcoming event focusing on STEM for girls.

Earlier this week, the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan shared a Facebook post inviting girls of all ages and their families to their free STEM event.

Get our free mobile app

Event Details

The event is happening tomorrow, September 11th, from 10am - 2pm. Different demonstrations and interactive displays will be set up so all aspects of STEM can be explored and further understood. It's also a great opportunity for those considering enrolling their daughter in Girl Scouts to see what they're all about, according to their Facebook post.

Please note, you do not have to be a part of the Girl Scouts to attend this event.

If you're in Kalamazoo the event will take place at the Regional Program and Training Center at 601 W Maple St.

However, this event is happening at multiple Regional Centers including Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Find those addresses here.

STEM Programs in Kalamazoo

Aside from a free event, if your daughter has an interest in STEM and you want to help grow that interest well into the future there are several resources in Kalamazoo.

This list from Niche.com highlights local high schools in the Kalamazoo area that have highly rated STEM programs.

The Air Zoo has a yearly engineering challenge for girls aged 9-12. Find more information here.

The Kalamazoo Area Math and Science Center works with students and teachers to promote STEM education in Kalamazoo. Read more here.

Sisters in Science at Kalamazoo College share their knowledge by visiting local elementary schools to provide hands on lessons. That, of course, has shifted a bit since the pandemic.

Speaking of women doing amazing things...did you catch this WMU grad doing an epic stunt in Detroit? Look at these pictures...