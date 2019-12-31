Free Story Time Event With Albion K-9 Lucy Jo & Officer Noppe

Story time with bloodhound Lucy Jo the Albion Department of Public Safety K-9 and her handler, Officer Noppe.

A free and family friendly event will take place at Stirling Books & Brew at 5:30 p.m. on Monday January 6th. The event includes activities and snacks.

Albion Public Safety K-9 Lucy Jo and her handler, Officer Karilynn Noppe will be reading the story of "Officer Buckle and Gloria" by Peggy Rathman. In this Caldecott award winner, Officer Buckle is a roly-poly bloke, dedicated to teaching schoolchildren important safety tips, such as never put anything in your ear and never stand on a swivel chair. The problem is, Officer Buckle's school assemblies are dull, dull, dull, and the children of Napville just sleep, sleep, sleep. That is, until Gloria the police dog is invited along! Stealthily pantomiming each safety tip behind Officer Buckle's back, Gloria wins the children's hearts. Meanwhile Officer Buckle assumes the cheers and laughter are all for him.

Story Time is intended for preschool through elementary age children, and parents are asked to please stay in the store while their children attend story time.