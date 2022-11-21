Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.

Unfortunately, many Americans still struggle with getting food to the table. The current economy has only escalated the problem adding to the families in need.The FireKeepers Casino Hotel, along with a number of local organizations has stepped forward to provide a warm meal to those in need. FireKeepers has put the Fire Hub Restaurant on the frontlines, and God’s Kitchen has stepped forward to offer a number of locations to provide free Thanksgiving meals to the public.

Get our free mobile app

Below is a list of dates and times:



Tuesday, November 22, 2022

First United Methodist Church

4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

111 E. Michigan Avenue

Battle Creek, Michigan

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

636 W. Michigan Avenue

Battle Creek, Michigan

Overflow Church

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

3515 W. Michigan Avenue

Battle Creek, Michigan

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Wesley Foundation

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

2350 Ring Road North

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Fire Hub Restaurant will provide pre-packed meals to go.

11 AM-1 PM

Battle Creek Central High School

100 W. Van Buren Street

Battle Creek, Michigan