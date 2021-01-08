Free Things To Do: Virtual Tour Of Kalamazoo’s Night Sky

Become an astrology buff or just brush up on how and where to spot constellations in our own night sky with this free local tour.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is offering a free live online tour of Kalamazoo's night sky. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum's planetarium staff will show you how to find constellations, spot planets, and even see distant galaxies! The event will take place on January 12th at 4:00 p.m.

The program will take place via Zoom. You can register for this free event up until 30 minutes prior to the program beginning. After you register you will receive the link by email for this live Zoom event.

There are three ways to register. Send them a private message on the Kalamazoo Valley Museum Facebook page, send an email at museumstaff@kvcc.edu, or sign up through their website by clicking here.

On a crisp clear night in Michigan, the night sky offers spectacular ever-changing objects to be viewed. Constellations, stars, planets, the moon and so much more. In a time where the days blend together, a night spent under the stars is a great way to make memories and make the most of the spare time some of us might have more of. The best part is that not only is the event free but viewing the night sky will never cost a dime.

Some tools you can invest in if night sky gazing becomes your new go-to hobby are binoculars, a sky map, or a beginner's telescope to enhance objects that may otherwise appear invisible to the naked eye.