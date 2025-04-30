College, much like everything else, is expensive. Student loans are often one of the first real-world decisions many Americans make, and they're tough to overcome if you don't land that dream job right out of school - and most don't.

Still, there are plenty of opportunities available to up-and-coming students to ease the burden of paying for higher education. Some schools even have special programs to help students from less fortunate backgrounds take the first steps in pursuing their academic and career goals.

Middle-Class Students Can Receive Free Tuition at One Michigan University

Finance Buzz recently published an article highlighting 15 colleges across the United States that offer free tuition to middle-class students. One school from Michigan was highlighted thanks to a program coming to the school later this year.

Beginning this fall, the University of Michigan will begin offering free tuition and waived university fees to qualified students through a program called the "Go Blue Guarantee". Such students must come from a family with an earned annual income of $125,000 or less to qualify. Housing, meals and other expenses will not be covered.

The Go Blue Guarantee initially launched at the Ann Arbor campus in 2018 for families with an income of up to $65,000. Over the years, the threshold for qualifications has risen, while the Dearborn and Flint campuses have also become available. Before the next evolution of the program this fall, U-M reports that more than 10,000 students will have benefited from the program.

One of the most highly respected public universities in the nation, the University of Michigan is also notoriously expensive. In-state undergrads have an average annual cost of attendance of $36,932. That price more than doubles for out-of-state students.

Nonetheless, a block 'M' on your degree is one of the most valuable things you can have in the state, and this program is helping more students have the opportunity to earn one for themselves.

