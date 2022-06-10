Though I have taken the chain ferry in Saugatuck a handful of times, I never really thought much about water taxis in Michigan until right now. I don't know why I don't see many water taxis in southwest Michigan-- we've got enough water!

After a busy first year in service, the Southwest Michigan Water Taxi is back in action for the 2022 summer season. ABC 57 reports the six-passenger taxi boat is a joint effort between the Cornerstone Alliance, Southwest Michigan Tourist Council, the Cycleboat, Holt Bosse, as well as the cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

Is It Really Free?

Yes, the Southwest Michigan Water Taxi is really free! Thanks to the partnership of various businesses and sponsors the water taxi is free to both area residents and tourists with the goal being to get more folks out and enjoying the water, while also bringing in more business. Jessica Boyd, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Cornerstone Alliance told ABC 57, "What's better than a free boat ride?"

Who Can Ride?

There is room for six passengers on the boat. Life jackets are required for children age 12 and under and are available to all passengers on board.

Where Does the Taxi Stop?

Currently, there are three stops on the water taxi's route. The taxi will start at the arboretum near downtown St. Joe, it will then stop near Babe's Lounge in Benton Harbor, and then circle back to the Inn at Harbor Shores. Future plans include a fourth stop at Tavern on the River.

When Does the Taxi Run?

Boyd says right now the taxi runs about once every hour due to limited-seating, possible high demand, and lack of available vessels, but says an hour can fly by when you're having fun! Weather permitting, the water taxi will run Friday-Sunday. Check out the Southwest Michigan Water Taxi schedule at ExploreMIShore.com.