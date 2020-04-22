Free Webinar Friday April 23rd on On-Line Scams

It’s bad enough that we have to be on guard 24/7 against the Cornonavirus, but a lot of on-line miscreants are ramping up their game. The best defense you have against them is a little knowledge and some common sense. The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Michigan Attorney General’s office to arm you with some info on Friday with a FREE online webinar.

It takes place Friday, April 23rd from 11:30 am-12:30 pm.

The BBB and the Attorney General have been working together to combat scams and fraudulent business practices for a long time. That partnership has grown over the past couple of months as the Coronavirus has led to an increase in certain scams. Join the webinar to see the latest scams in our community and learn how to spot them.

Some of the top scams, according to the BBB are:

Phony Cures and Fake Masks Economic Impact Payment (Stimulus Check) Scams Phishing Scams Government Impersonation Employment Scams Shortage Scams (Price Gouging)

Click here to sign up.

Fill in your name and e-mail address. You’ll get an e-mail with details, and a button to click to join the webinar on Friday at 11:30 am. you will be connected to audio using your computer's microphone and speakers, or there is also info in the e-mail on how to use a telephone.

E-mail questions to tiffany@westernmichigan.bbb.org