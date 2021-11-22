Free Women’s Self-Defense Class to be Hosted by Richland Police

One in three women worldwide will be the victim of some form of violence in their lifetime.

It's a set of skills you hope you never need. But statistically speaking, 30% of women worldwide will experience some form of violence, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Many of us may assume that the perpetrator behind that violence would be a stranger but the reality is that for most women, that person is likely an intimate partner.

The Richland Police Department is once again offering a free women's self-defense workshop. Anyone wishing to attend will need to register online by going to the Gull Lake Wrestling webpage, clicking the 'RegisterNow' button, then clicking register to the right of '2021 RICHLAND PD WOMEN'S SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP'. Those registering will need to create an account.

While the class is for women, those 16 and 17 years of age can also attend as long as they have an adult female parent or guardian also in attendance.

Richland Police Department's Women's Self-Defense Workshop

Saturday, December 4, 2021

10:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

At Gull Lake High School

The class filled up quickly in 2019 and a second date had to be offered due to the demand. There's no word at this time whether a second workshop will be offered at this time.

So pass the word to your bestie, daughter, niece, grandmother, and mom. Learn the skills needed to protect yourself. Whether you are small or big, there are ways you can learn to defend yourself.

Check out the video below to get a better idea of what the workshop will be like.

