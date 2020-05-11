Freeze Warning For Most Of Michigan Tonight From Midnight To 9 AM

Bring those plants inside the house tonight because there is a freeze warning tonight for most of west and southwest Michigan.

The freeze warning goes into effect tonight (Monday, May 11) at midnight and will last through tomorrow morning (Tuesday, May 12) at 9 AM. It would be a good idea to bring your plants in tonight or cover them up, but don't be too quick to put them back out because it will be below freezing tomorrow night too.

According to National Weather Service: "Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing."