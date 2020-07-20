Freighter Crew Catches Amazing Lightning Strikes On Lake Superior

We had some major thunderstorms roll through Michigan this weekend, and a freighter crew on Lake Superior caught some incredible lightning on camera.

The crew is part of the Indiana Harbor ship that is currently hauling iron ore on the great lakes. The video was sent to a popular ship Facebook page, Dre Designs. The page noted that the video was sent in by a sailor on the the Indiana Harbor named Kyle Coburn. He took the video from the 1,000 foot freighter as they navigated through the severe weather.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You don't have to be a weather nerd to be in awe of this video. Watching the lightning dance across the sky like that is an incredible show of what Mother Nature is capable of.

I can't imagine being on that ship during the storm, much less having the wherewithal to actually record it. I think it would be a perfect mix of excitement, fear, awe, and maybe a change of underwear. Check out one of the still images from the video below.

DreDesigns vis Facebook

According to the video description, the ship normally travels at 12 or 13 knots, but they had to slow down to 9 knots to navigate safely through the storm.

I can only imagine that each of the sailors on the ship had to be a little bit nervous. Lake Superior has claimed at least 350 known shipwrecks, with many more that we don't know about.

If you've never been to the Lake Superior shoreline, I highly recommend it. It's hard to really grasp how big it is until you see it in real life.