Fresh Eats: JungleBird Finally Set to Open in Kalamazoo on 9/10

Nearly a year after signage was first installed, it looks like JungleBird has finally announced an opening date.

If you've frequented the downtown Kalamazoo area, you may have noticed this sign hanging above the building at 155 W Michigan Ave for what feels like a long time:

Checking their Instagram, JungleBird's first post was made on September 20th, 2021. But, now, after what looks like an extensive remodel of the interior, JungleBird will be opening on Saturday, September 10th at 4 pm. Take a peek inside:

What's On the Menu?

On their website, JungleBird describes their cuisine as an,

escape to the rich flavors of the Caribbean and Miami.

Glancing at their menu, prices range from $12 to $35 depending on what you order and includes items like:

charred octopus, coconut shrimp, and Caribbean sticky wings for appetizers

Cuban sandwich and Birria tacos

Chilean salmon, vegan tofu moqueca, and mussels for the main entrees

And those are just a few of the choices. You can see the entire menu here.

They'll be open Monday - Thursday from 4 pm to 11 pm and 4 pm to 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Do I Need to Make a Reservation?

JungleBird is encouraging patrons to make a reservation, yes. Especially if you plan on visiting on a Friday or Saturday night.

As it always goes, everyone wants to try the newest place in town so, expect a higher volume of people. In fact, JungleBird is implying that if you want to dine on a Friday or Saturday night, you should try to make your reservation two weeks in advance.

If your party is over 8 people, you're asked to email info@junglebirdkzoo.com. Otherwise, you can make your reservation here.

Good luck to the newest eatery in the Kalamazoo area! If you're new in town and are looking for some of the local favorites, add these to your list, too:

