These Are the 13 Friendliest Places to Live in Michigan

While many in the Midwest have a solid reputation for being friendly, Michigan doesn't seem to get the same recognition. Plenty of viral videos from Detroit can back up the idea that Michiganders aren't always the nicest folks.

Even a World Population Review study ranked Michigan as just the 28th most friendly state in America.

But, as a Southern transplant from Alabama, I'll take the genuine kindness of the Midwest over the infamous "Southern Hospitality" any day of the week. It's my experience in Michigan that most people are rather understanding and, overall, kind.

Sure, folks in Michigan aren't quite as nice on the roads, but stop into any store or take a look around your workplace and you're likely to see that most people in the Mitten State are rather friendly.

Still, some places are friendlier than others. As they say, location, location, location. Michigan has such a diversity of locations that behave differently.

Thankfully, Nextdoor has ranked the friendliest cities in the state, of which the top 13 are listed below.

What determines a city's friendliness? Nextdoor has its own calculations, and some data input from third-party studies, that help them to score each city for overall friendliness. Neighborhoods that are discussed in mostly positive contexts or helpful to others through the Nextdoor app and service are the most likely to see their friendliness score rise.

READ MORE: Michigan City Named Among Most Miserable in the Country

Cities are also scored on affordability, safety, home ownership and more. The scale seems to be 0-100, which makes it quite impressive that the most friendly city in Michigan scored a perfect 100 for friendliness.

The 13 cities below were ranked as the friendliest in Michigan.

The full ranking from Nextdoor can be seen here.