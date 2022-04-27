If you're a big fan of the show Friends, this could be your dream house.

Modeled after the character Monica's apartment, this home in Dayton, Ohio was previously used as a charming Airbnb. Listed for $135,000, this home includes:

New furnace, air conditioner, and water heater

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Custom Friends decorations throughout the house

Now, you can either use this house as a permanent residence or continue to use it as an Airbnb should you purchase it. Speaking of, the listing agent is Rachel Gannon at Home Experts Realty who can be reached at (937) 230-8657.

Get our free mobile app

Located at 1535 Barney Ave, you can almost hear the theme song as your tour this house (*clap clap clap clap*):

Friends Themed House Goes on the Market for $135k in Dayton, Ohio

What do you think is the best part? It has to be the kitchen, right? Or the race car bed? Either way, if you're interested in the home you better act fast. With an average of 16 million viewers each week (yes, still) there's no doubt this Friends-themed home will sell quickly. See the full Zillow listing here.

Even if it's used as an Airbnb, it's bound to be popular. Much like these lovely Airbnbs in Northern Michigan that are stunning in the Fall: