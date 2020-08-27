From Memphis to the Delta, it’s a Chicago/Kalamazoo Blues Party

neil stanners

Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association has teamed up with the Chicago Blues Network for the pay-what-you-can BluesStream live concert on Sunday.

It's 106 miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses. -Elwood Blues

Close enough. Kalamazoo is 146 miles from Chicago, and the two cities come together Sunday for a blues party. This joint is online and it is a six-hour celebration of Blues music, culture, and history, featuring performances by top Midwest and Chicago Blues talent along with sharing great stories of Blues history.

BluesStream: A Chicago/Kalamazoo Blues Party

Sunday, August 30

2-8 pm Chicago time

3-9 pm Kalamazoo time

Tickets: Pay what you can

Hosted by Chicago Blues Boot Camp, the event will be on their Facebook live, the Chicago Blues Network's YouTube live, and Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association's Facebook live as well. The BluesStream festival is pay-what-you-can, with a virtual tip jar inviting donations to benefit the musicians and related local and national non-profit organizations:

There are six hours of blues to soak up on Sunday- make it a great weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here Are Some of the "Michigan Walk of Fame" Honorees