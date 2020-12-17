From Shipping Containers to…THIS. Check out this Transformation

I love the movement of people finding creative ways to make new types of homes. The tiny home trend has been growing for a while, people are living in vans and school buses that they've transformed into homes, and people are even making homes from shipping containers.

In my head, when I hear "shipping container home" I always pictured something with a very industrial theme. Because, how can you avoid that look when your home is constructed from metal containers. Clearly, I'm incredibly incorrect. Just today, I discovered this home for sale on Zillow that is gorgeous and, you guessed it, made from shipping containers.

First, let's talk about the before and after shot thanks to livinginacontainer.com

Mind officially blown. This home is for sale in Royal Oak and is being listed by Sarai Skousen of Alexander Real Estate Royal Oak. The amenities?

2,200 sqft

3 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

One 1/2 bathroom

Dishwasher and Refrigerator included

Fireplace

Central cooling

Forced air/gas for heating

A detached, covered garage

Built in 2020

The home is currently listed for $475,000 and you can see the full listing here. But, you have to see these pictures. Again, I CANNOT believe this home used to be plain ol' shipping containers. Check them out below.