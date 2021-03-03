So, Froot Loops Breakfast Pizza is a Thing

Follow your nose...to the breakfast table? A Des Moines pizza place tops their pie with a Kellogg's favorite.

Some say diversifying the portfolio is the key to success. Froot Loops are now available in the original box that we all grew up with, plus Froot Loops Marshmallows and a Tropical flavor with "pineapple, banana, orange, and mango in every spoonful." You can get Froot Loops Pop-Tarts, Pop-Tarts cereal, cereal bars or a bag of snax. They even made Froot Loops popsicles...but a pizza?!

It's not the strangest idea. An English brewery was making Corn Flakes beer in 2018, they teamed up with Pizza Hut for Cheez-It Pizza in 2019 and Kellogg subsidiary MorningStar Farms manufactures plant-based beef substitute Incogmeato. The Dia de los Muertos- Day of the Dead cereals caused controversy, but nothing like Froot Loops on pizza.

Fong's PIzza in Des Moines, Iowa, is known for unique pizzas and adding breakfast 'za is their newest strategy. They have steak & eggs, bacon popper and vegetarian breakfast pizzas on the menu. and now, "Loopy Fruits Pizza," made with a cream cheese sauce topped with mozzarella, Froot Loops and a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk. Today even picked up the story that has more people thinking pineapple or pickles on pizza might not be so bad after all. Fong's co-founder Gwen Page told the show,

It’s one of those things where a lot of people are just going to say ‘Absolutely not, no way,’ and then there’s going to be nothing we can do to get those folks to try it. I’m pretty impressed with the good portion of folks who are like ‘Oh, let’s go check it out.’ Life is for living. Go have that unique experience! -Gwen Page, Fong's Pizza

