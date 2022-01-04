Full Wolf Moon Rises in Michigan on Monday, January 17, 2022

The first full moon of 2022 and dates for all of the remaining full moons for the year.

The Full Wolf Moon is the first full moon of 2022 to light up the night sky. While it will reach peak brightness as it rises on the evening of Monday, January 17, it will appear full the evening before as well, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The names commonly used to identify the different full moons each month come from a variety of places. Those origins include European, Native American, and Colonial American traditions.

See the full list of Full Moon Dates and Names for 2022, according to NASA

January 17 Wolf Moon

February 16 Snow Moon

March 18 Worm Moon

April 16 Pink Moon

May 16 Flower Moon

June 14 Strawberry Moon

July 13 Buck Moon

August 11 Sturgeon Moon

September 10 Harvest Moon

October 9 Hunter's Moon

November 8 Beaver Moon

December 7 Cold Moon

An interesting fact about the 2022 night sky is there is no Blue Moon for the entire year. The next Blue Moon will take place in August of 2023. A Blue Moon is when a second or additional full moon takes place. It does not actually appear blue in hue.

Full Wolf Moon is not the only nickname for the January full moon. Other names include; Cold Moon, Center Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Hard Moon, Spirit Moon, Great Moon, and Canadian Goose Moon.

Many of the full moon nicknames correspond with the seasons. The southern hemisphere has its own nicknames for the full moon. While many in the northern hemisphere are in the winter season, the southern hemisphere is enjoying the summer season.

To find the exact time the moon will rise for your area, click here.

