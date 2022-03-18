Funding For Covid-19 Testing, Treatment and Vaccine Ending

If you have any inkling or desire to get tested and if positive treated. Or getting vaccinated you do not have many days left to do so at the Federal government’s expense.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration sent the following letter to all Covid-19 testing, treatment and vaccine providers:

“Dear Valued Provider:

Thank you for the crucial role you’ve played in testing, treating and vaccinating uninsured individuals in your communities. You are receiving this email because you have been identified as an organization participating in the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program. Below is an important update regarding claims submissions.

On March 22, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET, the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program will stop accepting claims for testing and treatment due to a lack of sufficient funds.

On April 5, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET, the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program will also stop accepting vaccination claims due to a lack of sufficient funds.

Claims that have been submitted by these deadlines will be paid subject to eligibility and availability of funds.

More Information

If you have any questions, refer to https://www.hrsa.gov/CovidUninsuredClaim or contact the Provider Support Line at (866) 569-3522; for TTY dial 711. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Thank you for your participation in the program and all your efforts to care for individuals who are uninsured.

Provider Relief Bureau

Health Resources and Services Administration

United States Department of Health and Human Services”

