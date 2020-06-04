Fundraiser To Help 84-Year-Old Kalamazoo Woman Who Lost Everything In Arson

Fundraising efforts are underway to help an 84-year-old Kalamazoo woman who lost everything in an arson fire Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo firefighters said a fire was started at a home on the 900 block of West North Street around 11:30 p.m. June 2, 2020. Authorities said the fire spread to three nearby structures. Crews demolished all four structures on June 3, 2020. The fires left 84-year-old Nacy Harwood displaced from her home of over 40 years.

Nancy lost everything. She was barely able to escape the fire with just the clothes on her back. All necessities, furniture, and many irreplaceable items all lost in a blaze that appears to be intentionally set.

Nancy's grandson has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to assist with her getting back on her feet. Due to challenging financial issues, she was already facing, the home was not insured.

Here is the message from her grandson Cody Harwood about her situation and fundraising efforts.

My 84 year old grandma’s house burned down last night on 6/3 due to arson on the North Side of Kalamazoo. She barely made it out with just the pajamas on her back, and now she has nothing. Unfortunately she had no insurance and is struggling to figure out what she is going to do. She’s 84 years old and has lived on the North Side of Kalamazoo, in a neighborhood that some might say isn’t the greatest, for over 40 years and she really loved that community. She walked a mile every day down the street and socialized with everybody in the neighborhood, no matter their skin color or economic background. It’s terrible to see this happen to someone who should be enjoying her golden years, but instead is a victim of the craziness and hatred our world is experiencing right now. All funds will be used for Nancy Harwood. No percentage will be taken out of this by me. Nancy lost everything. The money will buy her clothing, food, all basic necessities, furniture, and anything else we can afford to get her back to the point where she can enjoy a normal life again.

In less than 24 hours, over $25,000 of the original $27,000 goal has been raised.