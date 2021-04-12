The Galesburg Speedway is asking for any information that could lead them to the vandals and thieves who broke into the Speedway over the weekend, then stole and damaged some of their property. According to their Facebook page, sometime Saturday night/early Sunday morning, someone broke into the speedway and proceeded to reek havoc all over the place:

WE NEED YOUR HELP. Last night Galesburg Speedway was broken into. We are still assessing the carnage caused by this senseless attack on the property. However, the safety truck was vandalized, stolen, and used as a battering ram on the front gate. Anyone with information on this attack or the safety truck's location may contact us directly or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's department.

They later expressed their hurt from this incident with their followers, urging the community to help find the vandals:

We are a small business whose only goal is to put smiles on people's faces and a place to enjoy themselves. To have anything stolen is hard, but to have one of the most important vehicles stolen is heartbreaking. If you have any information on the location of this vehicle please contact Galesburg Speedway or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department.

Galesburg Speedway Facebook

With Covid-19 cases growing they've had to shrink the size of their events which already puts a bit of pressure on them, but this is just over the line unnecessary. One of their followers even had a great idea to help fund a new vehicle:

14k people like this page, if most everyone just gave a DOLLAR bill, that truck could be replaced by an even better one!

We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.