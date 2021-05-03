Gambling Hotline Calls Have Skyrocketed

February set a record for the most number of calls to the Michigan Gambling Hotline. That was just shortly after online gambling was legalized.



The gambling hotline was set up years ago, when Casino gambling was first legalized. The program is paid for from fees and taxes from the gambling industry.

Recently, the state approved online gambling, and it has caused a spike in the number of calls to the hotline. Legal online gambling began in late January, and the first month it was in play resulted in five times the number of call volume to the hotline.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline, as it's officially known reported this week that they received 563 calls in February, about five times over the ordinary amount of calls received.

In addition to the online gambling component, the increase was also helped by the Super Bowl game, which garners a lot of betting action. It is expected that the number will stay high into March because of gambling on the March Madness college tournament.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-270-7117. The service is confidential.