Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Kalamazoo Central @ Battle Creek Central Preview

As we enter week 7 of the high school football season, the playoff picture is becoming clearer by the week. Most teams have reached the pivotal part of the season where they know exactly who they are and what their record is. Some teams are sitting at the top with a winning record, some are in the middle at or around .500, and the rest are somewhere near the bottom looking for positives.

Battle Creek has teams in all 3 places as Harper Creek and Battle Creek Central are both near the top and looking to wrap up conference titles and/or playoff spots this week while Lakeview and Pennfield are in different boats. Pennfield may be 2-4 but they are a couple plays away from being 3-3 or even 4-2, so they have some things to excited about. On the other hand, Lakeview is still searching for their first win and other things to celebrate.

This week, we get one of the longest rivalries in the entire country between the Battle Creek Central Bearcats and the Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants. This matchup is going to be for the SMAC East Division title as Kalamazoo Central will be looking to make it 2 titles in a row. Last year the Maroon Giants defeated the Bearcats 66-14.

Battle Creek Central is coming off of two wins against Loy Norrix and Gull Lake moving them to 4-2 on the year while Kalamazoo Central is 3-3 this season after losing to the #2 state ranked Mustangs from Portage Central. This rivalry couldn't be worth more this year as the Bearcats welcome the Maroon Giants into C.W Post Stadium.

The Battle Creek Game of The Week pregame will start at 6:45 and kickoff will be at 7pm. Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes will be on play-by-play and color commentary duties respectively as they see which of these two teams will take home the SMAC East title.