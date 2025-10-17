Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Marshall @ Harper Creek Preview

As we stumble into week 8 of the high school football season, the playoff picture is almost as clear as it could be. Harper Creek has pretty much punched their ticket to the dance as they look to add another Interstate 8 title to their trophy case. Lakeview is still searching for their first win, so the playoffs aren't in their lenses. Meanwhile, Pennfield is stuck on the outside looking in after falling to 2-5, then Battle Creek Central is hoping for some help as they sit at 4-3.

This week, Harper Creek who we haven't seen since their week 5 win over Kenowa Hills. They have managed to take down both Parma Western and Hastings in the past two weeks, improving their record to 6-1. So, they enter this week with their only loss coming way back in week 2 to Cedar Springs.

Are You Taking The Beavers Or The Redhawks Tonight? Score Prediction?

Their opponent for this week is Marshall, who have put together quite the season themselves behind Senior running back Akin Olapade. The Redhawks are 3-4 so far this season with impressive wins over Pennfield and Parma Western. They have lost close battles to Hastings, Northwest, and Fowlerville.

The Beavers will be looking to lock up another Interstate 8 title while the Redhawks will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Marshall will travel West on I-94 to Beaver Stadium where Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes will handle play-by-play and color commentary respectively. The pregame shows starts at 6:45pm and kick off will be at 7pm.