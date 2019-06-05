Game Times for 2019 Bronco Football Announced

As the calendar turns to June, the anticipation for the upcoming college football season increase with the announcement of game times for the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Broncos embark on their 114th season of football in Kalamazoo on August 31st when the host the Monmouth Hawks at Waldo Stadium. The Hawks will be the only Football Championship Subdivision team on the schedule this season, who will come to Kalamazoo off of an 8-3 season last year.

Game times for eight of the Broncos' 12 contests were announced just after Memorial Day. The remaining game times should be announced in the near future once television contracts are worked out between the schools and networks.

The Mid-American Conference's "Mid-Week MACtion" continues this November with several contests during the middle part of the week. The Broncos have three games that will fall earlier in the week.

You may also notice that the Broncos will play almost every week until mid-November. Other than their ten-day layoff between the October 26th and November 5th contests, they have a full two weeks between their games with Ball State and Ohio.

Below is the 2019 schedule with game times that have been announced. Home games are in bold.

Saturday, August 31st - vs. Monmouth - 7pm (Arbor Financial Youth Day)

Saturday, September 7th - at Michigan State - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 14th - vs. Georgia State - 7pm (CommuUniversity Night)

Saturday, September 21st - at Syracuse

Saturday, September 28th - vs. Central Michigan (Hall of Fame Weekend)

Saturday, October 5th - at Toledo - 3:30pm

Saturday, October 12th - vs. Miami (OH) (Homecoming/Family Weekend)

Saturday, October 19th - at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, October 26th - vs. Bowling Green - Noon (Salute to Heroes)

Tuesday, November 5th - vs. Ball State - 7/8pm (Indoor Tailgate)

Tuesday, November 12th - at Ohio - 7:30/8pm

Tuesday, November 26th - at Northern Illinois - 7/8pm

Season and Pick 3 tickets are available now through the link and at the Waldo Stadium box office. Individual tickets will go on sale in the near future.