Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert: Coldwater and Across the Country

Remember the idea of concerts at drive-in theaters? Garth Brooks is playing a live streaming show. Here's how to get tickets to see him at the Capri Drive-In.

Garth Brooks has never been a conventional guy. He charted his own course during his rise to mega-stardom, making up his own rules as he went. He was one of the first to license an album to only one retailer and Walmart shoppers helped him set more sales records with his double live album in 1988. He has sold more than 72 million records in the United States- that's 137 times platinum. After a break from live performing to take on family life, his return to the concert stage broke his own previous attendance records. A big name like this with a big hat is going to look great on the big screen at the drive-in movie theater.

I am so excited to get to play again, I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in. -Garth Brooks

This one-night only show will happen on June 27 at 300+ drive-in theaters across the United States, including the Capri Drive-In of Coldwater. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, June 19, and are $100 per vehicle.