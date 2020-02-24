Country legend Garth Brooks honored Lions Running Back Barry Sanders at his show in Detroit on Saturday and also gave one young fan a special memory as she attended her first concert.

“You guys have the greatest player in NFL history, in my opinion,” Brooks said, donning a #20 Barry Sanders jersey on stage at Ford Field.

Brooks and Sanders both attended Oklahoma State although not at the same time, according to WXYZ.

In another video highlight from Brooks' Detroit show, he made one young fan's night when he honored her request to sing 'People Loving People' which was apparently not on the setlist that night. In the second video below, the country superstar held up a handmade sign from Sophia, who was attending her first concert. We're sure it will be a night she always remembers.