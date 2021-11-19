Do you know all the Trans Siberian Orchestra songs by heart and are looking for a new way to rock the halls? See Gary Hoey in concert this December in Michigan.

Guitar virtuoso Gary Hoey has put out 21 albums and played with rock legends like Deep Purple, Peter Frampton, Brian May of Queen, Foreigner, Ted Nugent, and many others. In fact, 8,113 rockers saw Gary Hoey open for Ted Nugent at the Whiplash Bash at Wings Stadium on December 30, 1994.

Gary Hoey is now known for his Christmas songs, and his shows are more like "God rock ye merry gentlemen." Now, let's be honest, a lot of the rock and roll Christmas music is terrible. (I'm looking at you, Dee Snider.) For every Darlene Love "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," we get a "Mistress for Christmas." I'm not trading back the Beach Boys' "Little St. Nick" or "Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me" from Elvis- the Beach Boys and Elvis are absolute classics but do we need more? That's where Hoey offers a fresh take and rocks the halls.

The Ho! Ho! Hoey! Rockin' Holiday Tour kicks off just after Thanksgiving on November 26 and will wrap up on December 19. After the holidays, Gary is off to Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp with Dave Mustaine from Megadeth, Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), and other rockers. Deep Purple and Styx headline the Rock Legends Cruise Hoey will sail on with Blue Oyster Cult, Don Felder, Randy Bachman, George Lynch, and more. There's no doubt the man keeps good company and is respected by his peers.

You've got two chances to see the Ho! Ho! Hoey! holiday show in Michigan: Friday, December 10 at the Magic Bag in Ferndale. The next night he'll be at the Park Theatre in Holland.

