Gas Prices Are Especially Affecting Those Who Drive For A Living

/ThinkStock/GettyStock

High gas prices are affecting everyone but especially those whose job is to drive for a living.

Gas Prices in West Michigan

Keri Oberly/Getty Images/Aurora Open
On the upper end of gas prices around West Michigan, regular is at $4.99 and diesel is $5.39. You can find gas as low as $4.59 at Sams Club in Kentwood, and $4.64 at Costco in Cascade, with many others at $4.79 but most places are at $4.99 otherwise.

Here is a website that will help you find the cheapest gas closest to where you live and work.

All Michiganders Are Feeling the High Gas Prices

GeorgePeters/ThinkStock/GettyStock
It doesn't matter where you live, where you work, or what you drive, everyone in Michigan is feeling the wrath of high gas prices.

It used to be that the higher prices were in the Upper Peninsula only but that is not the case anymore. High gas prices are statewide and some are saying it may reach $6 a gallon for regular before the end of this year.

Who Is Being Affected Most By High Gas Prices?

Dobrila Vignjevic/Getty Images
Those who drive for a living are getting hit the hardest with high gas prices. Truck drivers, independent contractors, all sorts of delivery drivers, ride share services, and anyone who uses their own vehicles to do their jobs.

Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot
Charities Are Getting Affected By High Gas Prices

eyecrave productions/Getty Images
Delivery drivers are now starting to impact charities in a negative way. Many charities are volunteer-based and if a person can't afford to go to the grocery store, they are least likely to want to use their own vehicle and gas to help out a cause.

monkeybusinessimages/ThinkStock/GettyStock
FOX 17 reported that West Michigan Meals on Wheels volunteers are keeping their cars parked as prices shoot up. Meals on Wheels are still making sure those in need get fed but they are in need of new volunteers to help out.

More charities will be affected as these gas prices continue to rise and cause all of our other goods and services to rise right along with it.

