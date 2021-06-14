Gas Prices Spike In West Michigan

Gas prices spiked in Michigan making it the highest cost for gasoline since October 2014. The price is 22 cents higher than it was a week ago.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

AAA said that increasing crude oil prices are pushing prices up. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group told Fox 17,

"Higher crude oil prices coupled with tightening gas supplies in the Midwest helped push the Michigan state average to the highest since October of 2014. If domestic crude prices remain high, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.”

According to AAA, the highest gas prices in the state are in Metro Detroit, Flint and Ann Arbor. The lowest prices are in Benton Harbor, Traverse City and Marquette. The auto club says if domestic crude prices remain high, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through at least the end of this month.

GasBuddy.com states that 45% of people say that high gas prices are directly impacting their travel plans compared to only 4 percent saying so in 2020. 39% of people said they’re still not traveling internationally because of COVID-19 concerns which puts the emphasis on traveling by car.

Getty Images

With the exception of Illinois and some states on the west coast, Michigan is joined in a group of states that have the highest gas prices in the country. Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Arizona and Wyoming all average over $3.00 per gallon. Louisiana and Mississippi offer the lowest gas prices on average in the country averaging around $2.71 per gallon.