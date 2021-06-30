Gas Prices Surge As Michiganders Hit The Road For July 4

The holiday weekend is upon us and many Michiganders will be spending it in their car driving. AAA is predicting a lot of road travel. An estimated 1.4 million Michiganders will be jumping behind the wheel this weekend which is a 20% jump from this time last year.

Boris Horvat/AFP via Getty Images

Gas prices are at a 7 year high and they are expected to keep rising. Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA Michigan, told Fox 17,

"There's been a lot of pent-up demand for travel and certainly with more and more vaccinations more people are ready to get out."

Bloomberg via Getty Images

AAA expects that 1.5 million Michiganders to be traveling this weekend and of that, 1.4 million people will be in a car. Woodland stated that due to high crude oil prices and the demand from consumers, prices for gas will continue to go up.

Get our free mobile app

Average gas prices in Michigan are $3.17 per gallon. AAA said the busiest time to be on the road will be Friday afternoon. Metro Detroit roads are expected to be 50% more congested.

Photo by Steve Halama on Unsplash

Do the gas prices affect air travel? Fewer Michiganders plan to fly over the holiday but that number is still increased by 127% from last year. Earlier this week, TSA reminded local travelers that masks are still required on planes and to arrive at least two hours before their flight. Many airlines are struggling with staff shortages. American Airlines is still canceling dozens of flights per day because of a major pilot shortage and Southwest has canceled hundreds in the last week, citing weather and IT issues.