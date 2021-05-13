Gas Prices Top $3 For First Time Since 2014

For the first time in years, the national average price of gasoline has jumped past the $3 per gallon mark. In a recent article by GasBuddy.com, they announced that the national average price of gasoline is above $3, but should only stay that way for a brief period of time.

Head petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan said this in the article:

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal. In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand.”

Prices in West Michigan still haven't peaked yet and are sitting right below the $3 mark, but according to an article by WZZM 13, "De Haan believes gas in West Michigan will peak at $3.19."

In previous years, gas prices peaked under the $3 mark, with 2018 being the highest gas prices we've seen since 2014, until now.

Peak Gas Prices From Last 5 Years

January 2020 - $2.60

May 2019 - $2.89

May 2018 - $2.97

September 2017 - $2.66

June 2016 - $2.38

Overall, current prices for gas aren't too much higher than in years past, but no one likes seeing that $3 price tag. You can read more about the increase in gas prices as well as some predictions at GasBuddy.com.