General Motors Shutdown Continues at Lansing Delta Township

Can you believe that the Lansing Delta Township plant will stay closed for another two weeks? This shutdown started back in July and now is moving into its 11th week of being closed.

This plant shutdown has to be hard on a lot of GM employees who are patiently awaiting any chance of going back to work sometime in the near future.

According to the Lansing State Journal:

"We have some folks who are the main (source of) income, and they have to budget or pull back on budgeting," he said. "This is one of those things where we've been blessed to build the finest product on the planet and we have a lot of sustained work and overtime, and when we get on our ninth week, it gets tougher."

We do know that this extension continues into week number eleven. One of the biggest reasons for these shutdowns is the semiconductors shortage all across the country.

If we don't get this problem taken care of soon, it could be several more weeks that General Motors plants could remain shut down, and no one wants to see that happen.

The Lansing State Journal adds:

Things could be looking up. SUVs from the Delta plant awaiting chips in an old lot off Michigan Avenue have disappeared recently, with very few remaining. Huerta said pressure from dealerships getting inquiries about Chevy Traverses and Buick Enclaves, which are built at the Delta Plant, pushed GM to ship more semiconductors to Lansing.