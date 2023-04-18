Congressman George Santos Introduces Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj – Report

New York U.S. Representative George Santos has reportedly introduced a vaccine bill that will bear Nicki Minaj's name.

On Monday afternoon (April 17), the Republican congressman proposed the new bill along with six others in the House of Representatives, according to Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba.

"Rep. George Santos just dropped seven bills in the hopper," Goba shared on Twitter. "Among them, The Minaj Act, named for — yes, you guessed it — rapper Nikki Minaj that establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence."

XXL has reached out to George Santos for comment.

Nicki Minaj's name association with the supposed bill is surely a play on her skepticism of the vaccine going viral in 2021. That September, the Queens, N.Y. rapper contracted COVID-19 and had to pull out of her MTV Video Music Awards performance. She was still reluctant to get the vaccine, citing a story she heard of ill effects caused by the shot.

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," she tweeted. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Nicki Minaj's tweet went viral, getting international attention and garnering backlash from U.S. and British officials. Officials in Trinidad came forward days later to call cap on the rapper's tale. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States, was even asked about Minaj's tweet.