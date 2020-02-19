‘George Washington Slept Here’ – for Real – and It’s in Michigan

“George Washington slept here” is a familiar phrase heard by vacationers and travelers in the eastern United States. Mr. Washington really did sleep in many people’s homes when he traveled as general of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. There are a lot of inns, taverns, hotels, and houses that claim “George Washington slept here”…some of them are authentic, others are just wishful thinking, hoping to make a buck from tourists.

Places like Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and most New England states have someplace that claims “George Washington slept here”. Well, here’s a place where George really did sleep…and it’s in Michigan.

It’s not a place…it’s a thing.

The cot that was part of his camp gear is displayed at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn…and he really did sleep on it.

Big deal, you say? Think about it…this man was not only our first legitimate president, but he’s also become a legendary folk hero that every American citizen is familiar with. Just standing there, looking at the folding bed that George Washington actually slept on, is a miracle in itself…that this item still exists after 240 years. It was around on July 4, 1776 when the United States declared its independence from Great Britain.

Also on hand are Washington’s other army camp equipment items: cooking & eating utensils, tents, candles, and more.

Take a drive to the museum and see for yourself…where George Washington really did sleep!