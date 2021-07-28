Gerber Switches To New Farming Techniques In West Michigan

Photo: Markus Spiske Unsplash

The Gerber baby food company is turning back to its roots as it develops new production plans for its line of food for babies. The company was started in 1927 in Fremont, Michigan, about 40 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. The company is now a part of Nestle. Many of the fruits and vegetables used in Gerber products are grown in West Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

The company is now announcing its move to carbon neutrality. And it’s using some pioneering farming methods here in West Michigan to make it all happen. Gerber is working with Michigan State University scientists to put it all in place.  MSU is helping Gerber with its initiative to develop what is termed regenerative farming methods. That will focus on helping to make sure Gerber products increase biodiversity, improve “soil health”, and reduce the amount of water needed to grow crops.  Michigan State University comes into play due to its highly regarded agriculture and conservation research and teaching programs.

Gerber says it is the first baby food maker in the world to make the kind of commitment to sustainability and conservation that it is developing.

Gerber President and CEO Tarun Malkani believes the approach will resonate with buyers. “The commitment we make today is the start of the next chapter in elevating the choices we give parents who are seeking food that is good for baby and good for the planet, harnessing the next generation of regenerative farming and sustainable business practices. Our commitment to carbon neutrality is an important step in our climate journey, which will continue beyond 2035.”

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: advanced farming techniques, biodiversity, carbon neutrality, Gerber, michigan state university, soil conservation
Categories: Food, Michigan, News, Shopping
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top