Gerber Switches To New Farming Techniques In West Michigan

The Gerber baby food company is turning back to its roots as it develops new production plans for its line of food for babies. The company was started in 1927 in Fremont, Michigan, about 40 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. The company is now a part of Nestle. Many of the fruits and vegetables used in Gerber products are grown in West Michigan.

The company is now announcing its move to carbon neutrality. And it’s using some pioneering farming methods here in West Michigan to make it all happen. Gerber is working with Michigan State University scientists to put it all in place. MSU is helping Gerber with its initiative to develop what is termed regenerative farming methods. That will focus on helping to make sure Gerber products increase biodiversity, improve “soil health”, and reduce the amount of water needed to grow crops. Michigan State University comes into play due to its highly regarded agriculture and conservation research and teaching programs.

Gerber says it is the first baby food maker in the world to make the kind of commitment to sustainability and conservation that it is developing.

Gerber President and CEO Tarun Malkani believes the approach will resonate with buyers. “The commitment we make today is the start of the next chapter in elevating the choices we give parents who are seeking food that is good for baby and good for the planet, harnessing the next generation of regenerative farming and sustainable business practices. Our commitment to carbon neutrality is an important step in our climate journey, which will continue beyond 2035.”