Mansions are so fun to tour, aren't they?

Sure, we won't be able to afford to live in them but, hey...we can dream right? This property found in Covert, MI is jaw-dropping. And, it sits right on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Covert is a smaller area with a population of just under 3,000. according to bestplaces.net. With that being said, you'll have no problem escaping the crowds should you wish. Especially in this house.

Located at 39532 Wilderness Dunes Lane, this home is listed for $3,490,000 by Cheryl Miles at Paradise Prop. Harbor Country who can be reached at 269-469-3300. The home is incredibly spacious with:

6 Bedrooms

7 Bathrooms

5 Fireplaces

Private Pool

Plus, private beach access.

Get our free mobile app

You can see all the facts and features on the Zillow listing.

Now, let's take a peek inside this gorgeous mansion on Lake Michigan's coast:

Get Lost in the Wilderness In this $3 Million Covert, MI Mansion This mansion, located on Wilderness Dunes Lane, is incredibly spacious with breathtaking views.

Mesmerizing, right? Of course, it's not nearly as mesmerizing as this very unique home for sale in Kalamazoo. It's mesmerizing for a completely different reason, though:

This Might Be the Most Unique Home for Sale in Kalamazoo This home may be unassuming from the outside but once you walk in...you may be a bit surprised.