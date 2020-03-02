This Ghost Hunt At The Old Allegan Hospital Will Haunt Your Soul

Google Street View

Do you believe in the supernatural? Do you find you can make a connection to energy that is at times in-explainable? Then prepare your minds for what could be an absolutely terrifying night as a local man is offering a ghost hunt and readings at the Old Allegan Hospital at 701 Marshall St. The date of the ghost hunt will be on Friday, March 27th from 9 p.m. running until the early hours of March 28th at 1 a.m.

Rick Waid posted on the event page, "I will be offering a gallery reading and a ghost hunt. You can pay through my PayPal at rwaid46@gmail.com. All tickets need to be purchased by the 17th. The cost will be $70.00."
One person already responded showing claims that this is the real deal, saying: "This place will definitely grab your attention. A young girl followed me throughout the place. Brought tears to my eyes when I was about to leave. Her energy was very strong."

The former hospital that was frequented by mobster Al Capone and many say is haunted by at least seven different ghosts.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: allegan
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top