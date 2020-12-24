Ghosts of Michigan’s Christmas Past

Christmas is a time to go through many emotions: you name just about any emotion, and it's guaranteed that someone feels it this time of year.

It's also a time to look back as the year comes to an end. Not just back at the previous year, but of past Christmases in your life. Some are happy, sentimental, and nostalgic.....others can be sad, regretful, and depressing.

Christmastime evokes just about every emotion you are capable of feeling...positive and negative...hopefully, it's more positive for you.

The photo gallery below shows pictures and memories of Christmases Past. Maybe some of these will stir up a fond memory from one of the Christmases of your life.