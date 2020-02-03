Giant Groundhog Seen Walking Around Michigan On Groundhog’s Day

Yesterday was a very unique day. Not only was it Groundhog's Day, but it was also a palindrome, a date that is read the same when forwards and backwards. The last time it happened was 909 years ago on 11/11/1111 and will happen again next in 101 years on 12/12/2121. Yesterday we also gathered to see if Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow, thus ushering in a longer winter. The whole thing comes from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks, and if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

He didn't see it's shadow, meaning Spring will come early. However, those of us in Michigan know better than to believe we'd get that lucky. Regardless, Punxy was feeling pretty good after the ceremony, good enough that apparently he went to Charlevoix, MI yesterday, appearing in a video. He's strolling along quite casually, like he's about to grab a beer. Hey, if Spring DOES come early, the first rounds on me Phil.

