Gilmore Car Museum Hosting 4th Annual Corvette Envy Show

The Gilmore never disappoints when it comes to car shows, and they've recently announced the return of their 4th annual Corvette Show & Swap Meet on Sunday, July 18th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Gilmore Car Museum located at 6865 W. Hickory Rd. in Hickory Corners is currently accepting application reservations for vendors, spectators, and participants for the event. Get this, there's even gonna' be car-themed lawn games behind the Shell Station, including hubcap and piston ring toss.

Dozens of Corvettes are expected to fill the field, as winners awards will be drawn at 2 p.m. the day of the event for the following categories:

1) Director's Choice

2) Club Trophy (club or group with the most cars on the field)

3) Preservation Award (best all-original survivor)

For Spectators

Admission is $16 for Adults & Seniors, $11 for kids 11-17, and free for children and Active Military. Admission includes free parking, entry to the event and the Gilmore Museum, and consecutive two-day passes are $28.

For Participants

Admission is $20 & includes admission for 2 people, a driver & 1 guest. The participant gate opens at 8:00 am.

For Vendors

Vendor space measures 20 x 20 and is $25 for admission for the vendor and 1 guest. Specific spots can't be guaranteed as it operates on a "first come first served" basis, and the vendor gate also opens at 8:00 am. If interested in reserving a spot, you can call (269) 671-5089 or register through their website.

If you're looking for a reason to get out of the house this Summer, there will hopefully be more than enough events to keep you busy.