Gilmore Car Museum To Host World’s Largest Virtual Car Show

Usually open year-round in the red barns of Hickory Corners, Gilmore Car Museum is innovating like everyone else and premiering its first-ever virtual car show.

Owners won't need those signs that say "don't touch" or have to worry about the threat of rain for this car show. Gilmore Car Museum, the world's largest auto museum with its collection of about 400 cars, is now closed, like many other Michigan businesses. In an effort to "stay connected and show our love of cars," gearheads, collectors, restorers and fans of all ages are invited to check out the premier of Gilmore's virtual car show on April 11 at 9:30, at GimoreCarMuseum.org.

More than 900 cars have already been registered for the show. Trophys will be awarded for vehicles in 11 categories:

Pre-1920

1921 to 1942

1945 to 1960

1661 to 1970

1971 to 1980

1981 to 1990

1991 to 2000

Projects

Customs

Trucks

Motorcycles

Overall awards will also be given for:

Best in Show

Pre-war

Post-war

President's Choice

Farthest award

Preservation award

The show is free. Wherever you are, hit up GimoreCarMuseum.org and enjoy the show from 9:30-9:30 on Saturday. Awards are scheduled for 2 pm.

