Gilmore Keyboard Festival Goes Virtual

One of Kalamazoo's signature events will be held in 2020 as the Gilmore Keyboard Festival performers will be working virtually on their keyboards just like you are.

It's a refrain we've heard before, live events cancelled. Gilmore Director Pierre van der Westhuizen has good news: "We may have missed the 2020 Festival, but music from The Gilmore will continue.” A series of live and archived performances are being hosted right now at The Gilmore website, on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. The archived performances were selected from among The Gilmore’s many years of recorded concerts. Each was chosen by Dr. van der Westhuizen as a stand out in terms of artistry and repertoire. The live performance schedule follows:

Maxim Lando | Saturday, April 25 | 4 pm

2020 Gilmore Young Artist Maxim Lando streams a new performance of the program he planned to present at the Festival: Liszt’s complete Transcendental Études.

Misha Galant | Saturday, May 2 | 4 pm

2020 Gilmore Young Artist Misha Galant streams a new program consisting of works by Chopin and Rachmaninoff, as well as Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Igor Levit | Tuesday, May 5 | 2 pm

2018 Gilmore Artist Igor Levit performs an all-Beethoven program that will showcase his immense talent and attest to his recognition in The New York Times as “one of the essential artists of his generation.”

The concert halls are empty, but you can still hear the music.