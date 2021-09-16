Ginny Ruffner is one of the most respected and admired glassmakers in America. She's known for her use of the flameworking technique, and her amazing paintings she's done on her glasswork. 30 years ago, however, it could have all come to an end. In 1991, Ruffner was involved in a three-car collision that almost took her life, and was in a coma for five weeks. Doctors thought she would never walk or talk again. She was in the hospital for five months and in a wheelchair for five years. The accident left her with speech and mobility issues, but her passion has kept her strong.

That passion will be flowing into Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, as she'll be live (virtually) on Thursday, September 16 for “Transforming Art with Digital Technology.” In the exhibition, she'll be showcasing some of her projects, explaining both the artistic and the technological side of her process. The KIA expressed their love for her work, stating:

Get our free mobile app

Science and art combine in Ruffner’s work to create a magical environment, for the viewer, and this virtual talk is an exciting prelude to the exhibition opening this Saturday.

KIA's Chief Curator, Rehema Barber also voiced her enthusiasm for Ruffner's visit:

We are eager to experience this long-awaited exhibition opening. I am excited to invite our community to be transported into a dystopian future, where Ruffner’s works show us there is still hope for humanity and the environment.

The exhibition runs from September 18th until December 5th, and reservations for the virtual visit can be made here.

